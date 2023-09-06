The Directorate of Dairy Development on September 6 handed over the “Milk Transportation & Testing vehicles (Under NPDD)” to 18 Dairy Co-operative Societies of the state at Central Dairy Campus, Mawiong, Shillong in the August presence of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister, A L Hek.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister acknowledged that dairy farming in the state is still in the developing stage, therefore, he encouraged the people to engage in dairy farming to boost the productivity of dairy products and to be self-sufficient.

He also called upon the private sector to work together with the government in maximizing production and also generate job opportunities for the youth.

During the programme the Minister handed over the keys to the Dairy Co-operative Societies and flagged off the vehicles from the venue.

Others who were present included Dr Manjunatha C, Secretary, A.H & Veterinary Department, and L S Shangpliang, Director, Dairy Development.