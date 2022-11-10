In what could be termed a dramatic turn of events, police in Meghalaya on November 10 foiled a kidnapping and extortion bid after an encounter, rescuing two persons from the clutches of the miscreants.

Notably the West Garo Hills District Police with reference Tikrikilla Police Station Case No. 24(11) 22 u/s 364A/506 IPC in which one Bikas Chetia of Guwahati, Assam who is a taxi driver by profession was allegedly abducted on November 4, 2022, from Tikrikilla.

Subsequently, on November 9, Goalpara Police informed that one child has also been kidnapped and kept in West Garo Hills District.

In this regard, a case vide Lakhipur PS Case No. 418/22 u/s 365/387/34 IPC was registered.

Accordingly, an investigation was conducted and it was found that both persons have been abducted by the same gang of criminals from Meghalaya as well as Assam.

Subsequently, based on the findings of the investigation, a counter-insurgency operation was launched on November 9.

The operation team led by SP(T) and consisting of Addl SP(T), SDPO(D), SDPO(R), CI(S), OC Phulbari, and other officers and subordinate ranks spotted the gang as well as the victims at a place in Dibru Hills Forest Reserve near Bamandanga in Gaptuli.

However, the armed miscreants also saw the Police team and immediately fired at the Police team which also retaliated in self-defence.

Notably, the exchange of fire continued for approximately 2-3 minutes.

Once the exchange of fire stopped, the place of occurrence was cordoned off and thoroughly searched during which two unidentified dead bodies were recovered and both the abducted victims were also rescued.

In the operation, one AK series rifle and one Pistol were also seen lying near the dead bodies.

On the otherhand, one camouflage bag was also found with 23 nos. 7.62 mm and 09 nos. 9 mm ammunition along with other incriminating materials.

Further, 19 nos. empty 9 mm and 14 nos. empty 7.62 mm cartridge cases were also recovered.