The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a list of 20 players selected for the preparatory camp and final selection for the upcoming U-15 Girls North East Rising Cup 2025.

After trials in Zone 1 (Shillong) and Zone 2 (Tura), these players will compete for a spot to represent the state at the tournament, which will take place in Guwahati.

The camp and selection process will take place from May 9 to 13 in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi. All players and support staff are required to report at the Polo Ground in Shillong on May 8 at 1 pm before travelling to the camp location.

Players are also asked to submit necessary documentation by May 9, which includes a copy of their birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and mark sheets from the past three years.

The shortlisted players are as follows: Phibanylla Tongwah (SWKHDCA), Naridashisha Marngar (SWKHDCA), Lawanjingkyrmen Lyngkhoi (SWKHDCA), Badphishirta L Nonglait (SWKHDCA), Dajanai L Nonglait (SWKHDCA), Laviola Mary L Mawlong (SCA), Avianna Myrthong (SCA), Prisceca Nongpiur (SCA), Alvarine S Shullai (WJHDCA), Anuradha Gurung (RBDCA), Idatyngkai Marngar (WKHDCA), Saramanbha Khongsti (EKHCA), Iarikmen Kharbteng (EKHDCA), Namesha A Marak (SGHDCA), Onasa M Sangma (SGHDCA), Sonakchi R Marak (SGHDCA), Charkisha M Momin (NGHDCA), Anisha Arengh (NGHDCA), Bianchimik R Sangma (EGHDCA), Nokgam N Marak (EGHDCA)