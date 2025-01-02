A young man was allegedly stabbed near the Gol Building in Shillong's ADA Centre area on January 1, 2025. According to a police complaint filed by Mera Kharkongor, her son Deva Kharkongor (23) was attacked "with a scissor at Left Side of ribs and Right Eye" by an assailant identified as Saidin Ali.

The attack, which took place around 9:38 pm, "caused a major damage" to the victim, as stated in the complaint letter submitted to the Jhalupara Police Outpost on January 2.

The victim's mother, a resident of Naspatiighari, Shillong, has urged law enforcement to investigate the matter urgently, describing the incident as an "attempt to murder."

Local authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident or the status of the accused.