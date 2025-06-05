A special court in Khliehriat has sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing an offence against a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Boti Surong was found guilty by Special Judge B. Khriam of the East Jaintia Hills District Court and handed a lengthy prison term along with a fine of Rs 30,000. The court also ordered compensation of Rs 3 lakh to be paid to the minor survivor.

The case, registered as Khliehriat Women Police Station Case No. 32(07)2023 under sections 5(m)/6 of the POCSO Act, was investigated by WP/Sub-Inspector L. Siangshai. Following a meticulous investigation, the charge sheet was filed in October 2023.

"In default of payment, he will serve an additional 2(two) months of simple imprisonment," the Superintendent of Police stated in the press release issued on June 5, 2025.

The same court also delivered another significant verdict, convicting two men in a decades-old rape case that dates back to 2003.

Ioobha Phawa and Indri Dkhar were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each with a fine of Rs 5,000 per person for an offence under section 376(2)(g) of the Indian Penal Code. The victim has been awarded compensation of Rs 50,000.

The case, originally registered as Khliehriat PS Case No. 43(06)2003, was investigated by ASI S. Pariat. Despite the considerable time gap between the crime and conviction, the court proceedings concluded with a guilty verdict against both accused persons.

Both verdicts were announced by the East Jaintia Hills District Court, demonstrating the judicial system's commitment to delivering justice even in cases that have taken years to reach their conclusion.