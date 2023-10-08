Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on 'X,' that 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who found themselves caught in the midst of the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, have successfully crossed the border into Egypt, ensuring their safety amid the ongoing crisis.

The ordeal began when 27 residents of Meghalaya embarked on a Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem, their journey taking them to Bethlehem, a place steeped in religious significance. However, their plans took an unexpected turn as tensions between Israel and Palestine intensified, leaving them stranded in Bethlehem.

Among those facing this challenging situation were Rajya Sabha MP Dr. WR Kharluki, along with his family, including his wife and daughter.