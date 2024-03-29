An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred only 19 minutes ago 10 km west of Shillong, India, India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Shillong, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya, India, in the afternoon on Friday, March 29th, 2024, at 4:53 pm local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Shillong (pop. 132,800) located 10 km from the epicenter, and Mairang (pop. 12,600) 15 km away. In Cherrapunjee (pop. 11,100, 32 km away), Nongpoh (pop. 14,400, 37 km away), Nongstoin (pop. 25,800, 52 km away), Chhātak (pop. 39,200, 61 km away), Guwahati (pop. 899,100, 67 km away), and North Guwāhāti (pop. 17,500, 69 km away), the quake was probably not felt.