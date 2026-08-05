Meghalaya: 3 arrested in Damehi Mulich murder case after victim’s car traced in Assam

West Jaintia Hills Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged murder of 28-year-old Damehi Mulich, whose body was recovered from Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district on July 31.

The case came to light after Jowai Police received information that a Maruti Alto K10, bearing registration number ML05 AG 0285, had been detained by Gumrah Police in Assam’s Cachar district along with two persons found in possession of the vehicle.

Acting on the information, a police team from the Phramer Traffic Cell in West Jaintia Hills travelled to Gumrah, coordinated with the local police, seized the vehicle following legal procedures and brought the suspects to Meghalaya for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased informed police that the vehicle belonged to Mulich. Based on the information, Jowai Police registered a case of vehicle theft and murder under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two accused — Dapjingkmen Paslein (26) of Lakasein village and Samuel Iakai (25) of Umkyrpong village — were arrested on July 31. Further investigation led to the arrest of a third accused, Duniwankmen Sutnga (26) of Khaidong village, on August 4.

All three accused have been produced before a court, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing to establish the complete sequence of events and gather further evidence.

West Jaintia Hills Police also acknowledged the assistance provided by Gumrah Police in Cachar, stating that the timely detention of the vehicle and the suspects played a significant role in the progress of the investigation.