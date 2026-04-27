Meghalaya: 3 convicted in North Garo Hills assault and trespass case, sentenced to 4 years jail

Three persons have been convicted by a court in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district in connection with a case involving voluntary causing hurt and criminal trespass.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills, the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Resubelpara, on April 10 convicted Hamton D Shira, Clinton D Shira and Riksrang D Shira for offences under Sections 323 and 447 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced each of the convicted persons to a total of four years and three months of simple imprisonment.

The case was originally reported at Women Police Station, Mendipathar and registered in 2020 under Sections 447, 325, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials said sustained efforts by investigating officers and staff led to the successful prosecution of the case, resulting in the conviction of all three accused.