Three people who used lethal weapons and attacked a woman in Mahendraganj four years ago were convicted this week by the court in Ampati, South West Garo Hills district.



In the year 2018, the three attackers, Anju Ray, Robi Ray, and Milon Ray, had a dispute with the woman victim, which resulted in a lethal weapon attack on her. Police were called in and the trio was arrested.



The court of the Judicial Magistrate, First Class, South West Garo Hills District found all three guilty and convicted them based on the investigation and the submission of the charge sheet in January 2020.



The three accused were sentenced on the 13th of this month to two years o rigorous imprisonment and a fine of five thousand rupees each for the crime.