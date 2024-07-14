The South West Garo Hills police, on July 13 apprehended three individuals at Borkona area under Monabari OP, Ampati juridiction and seized 1.06 kgs of Yaba tablets from their possession.

The three apprehended individuals have been identified as Mostafa Sheikh (24), a resident of Assam's Mankachar; Meter Ali (32), a resident of Dhanoa, Assam; and Nur Abdin (24), a resdient of Mankachar, Assam.

From their possession, the police seized 11,000 methamphetamine tablets, weighing 1.06 kgs, three mobile phones, two motorcycles and a knife.

Led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, South West Garo Hills, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and officers and personnel of Monabari OP and Garodoba OGC, a special operation was conducted based on credible information.

In this connection, a case has been registered under the NDPS Act and investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Furthermore, in a press release, the South West Garo Hills police also said that people who have information about other miscreants involved in the illegal act can inform the local police station immediately.