With twenty seven nurses from Meghalaya on their professional journey in Japan after completing the Japanese language training under the Chief Minister Global Program, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that three more nurses recently reached the country.

Under the programme, the nurses will be placed across various hospitals and care homes in Japan.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya CM extended best wishes to the nurses. He wrote, “Happy that three more nurses from Meghalaya namely, Lartang Shishalapyntngen, Sangma Luanda B, Mukhim Baniewkor have reached Japan under the Chief Minister Global Program. Wish them the very best.”

The selection of the nurses followed an Overseas Nursing Job Fair which was held last year. It has turned out to be a major turning point for twenty-seven nurses from the state who are all set to begin their professional journey in Japan after completing Japanese language training.



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The initiative is part of a broader effort to provide employment opportunities for nurses and to enhance their professional skills. They will be placed across various hospitals and care homes in Japan.

As part of the “Skills Meghalaya” scheme, the Government of Meghalaya is sponsoring Rs 50,000 for each candidate through the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS). This support aims to cover three hundred nurses in the coming years.

The training was conducted by 10 Japanese teachers at NAVIS, a testament to the program's success. Despite the challenges of learning a new language, the students found the experience rewarding and engaging.