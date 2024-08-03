In a significant breakthrough, police apprehended three individuals who were allegedly planning to establish an extortion gang across various parts of Garo Hills.

The suspects, identified as David R Marak alias Bitbit from Kacharipara, Goalpara in Assam, along with Demen R Marak and Sainara R Marak from Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills, were detained for their purported involvement in the murder of a woman in the Jadigittim area of South Garo Hills District.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials recovered two small arms (pistol/gun) along with two 'daos' and a knife from the suspects, which were reportedly used in the crime. The authorities disclosed that the arrested individuals had been plotting to form an extortion gang throughout Garo Hills.

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Following the discovery of a female body in the Jadigittim area on June 30, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to support the investigation officer (IO) in conducting a thorough probe.

The SIT employed a combination of technical analysis and human intelligence to identify and apprehend the three suspects.

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, police confirmed.