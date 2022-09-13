The 30 members of the District Council (MDC) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in an All Party Meeting held on Monday, have unanimously decided not to stand firm, in rejecting the notification approved by the state Cabinet for extending the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) in the entire state.

Speaking to the media, KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne said that the issue related to the ramification of the government notification was discussed during an all-party meeting attended by all members of the council.

Chyne said that the stand of the KHADC remains firm – to oppose the notification of the government.

“As we already stated that it will dilute the powers and function of the District Council Court including the subordinate court, the additional subordinate court, and the village court”.

The CEM informed that the meeting has also resolved that a delegation of all 30 MDCs will meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma as a follow-up to the written representation submitted by the council, requesting the government to include in the notification the words “excluding the courts created under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.”

“So, in this regard, we have autonomously decided that we have a delegation of all MDCs to apprise the Chief Minister about this issue”, said the CEM.

The CEM also informed that the MDCs of the KHADC will meet Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik as this matter is a Constitutional conflict about the Constitutional Powers as conferred to the 6th Schedule.

CEM Chyne further informed that the KHADC will call upon all the Village heads, the Chiefs, and the Village court head to a special meeting to be held next week.

When asked, Chyne said that the three autonomous district councils – KHADC, JHADC, and GHADC - will also soon meet again to discuss and take a collective decision on the matter.