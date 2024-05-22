Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai claimed that the constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout of 58.36 per cent in the state, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters on May 21, Shullai claimed that 30 per cent of BJP voters in South Shillong did not cast their votes as the party did not field a BJP candidate from Shillong, which led to the constituency recording the lowest voter turnout.

Shullai claimed that BJP voters refrained from voting when they did not see his name and the Lotus symbol of the BJP, adding that people even asked the presiding officers where Sanbor Shullai’s name was.

In the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections held on April 19 in the state, Meghalaya recorded a significant turnout of 76.60 per cent. The results will be declared on June 4, 2024.