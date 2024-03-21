Key leaders of the Regional United Democratic Party (UDP) in Ri Bhoi district have declared their defection to the National People's Party (NPP) ahead of the 2018 Lok Sabha elections causing a serious upheaval for the party.The move comes as a jolt to UDP's preparations for the elections with several high-ranking officials and party members opting to sever ties with UDP and join the rival NPP.

Leading the exodus is Donbok Khymdeit, the Working President of UDP State Wing and Ri Bhoi District Unit who has declared the decision to leave UDP along with numerous other prominent figures within the party. This includes leaders from various wings of UDP such as the parent body, Youth Wings, Women Wings and leaders at the state level.

Khymdeit, formerly the president of UDP Ri Bhoi District, has been joined by notable figures like former UDP MDC of Nongpoh, Rona Khyndeit, and several others in crossing over to the NPP. The move is expected to be formalized during a meeting at Sajer, Nongpoh, where NPP National Leaders will welcome the defectors into their fold on Friday.

The list of departing leaders and party workers from UDP is extensive, comprising individuals holding significant positions within the party structure. Among them are Bah Raphael Massar, Chief Adviser of UDP Ri Bhoi District; Bah Queen Mary Rymbai, Joint Secretary of UDP Women's Wing State; and Bah Watson Kharkrang, President of UDP YW Umsning Circle, along with many others.

The decision to defect from UDP to NPP is portrayed as a voluntary choice made by the departing leaders, signaling a significant shift in political allegiances within the region. This move could have substantial implications for the electoral landscape in Ri Bhoi district and beyond, as the parties gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With the departure of key leaders and party members, UDP faces the challenge of regrouping and recalibrating its strategy in Ri Bhoi district amidst the approaching elections. Meanwhile, NPP stands to benefit from the influx of experienced political figures, potentially bolstering its campaign efforts in the region.