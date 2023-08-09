An earthquake of magnitude 3,3 on the Richter scale hit the Nongpoh area of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on August 9, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Earlier on July 16, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.2 struck Assam. The epicenter is 25 km away from Assam and the affected countries are Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.