A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck South Garo Hills district in Meghalaya on April 23, 2023, at 15:33:33 IST. The earthquake originated at a depth of 5 kilometers with a latitude of 25.26 N and longitude of 90.94 E.

Although the earthquake caused slight tremors and rattled the region, there have been no reports of any casualties or significant damages to property so far. However, people in the affected area felt the ground shake and witnessed objects swaying.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the region, as Meghalaya falls in a seismically active zone. The IMD has advised people to remain vigilant and be prepared for any future seismic activity. They have also appealed to the public to report any damages or incidents related to the earthquake to the local authorities for prompt action.