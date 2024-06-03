The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya informed that 369 tables will be used for the counting for the Lok Sabha general elections which will take place on June 4, at 8 am.

In a press note which revealed counting arrangements, the election department said that the counting will be under way across 7 Districts under 1-Shillong (ST) PC and 244 tables across 5 Districts under 2-Tura (ST) PC.

It also informed that the 15-Mawlai Assembly Segment, being the largest in terms of number of electors will be counted in 9 rounds.

The press note reads, “Counting for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha, 2024, will take place on 4th June, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. A total of 369 tables will be used across 7 Districts under 1-Shillong (ST) PC and 244 tables across 5 Districts under 2-Tura (ST) PC. 15-Mawlai Assembly Segment will be counted in 9 rounds being the largest in terms of number of Electors.”

The ECI has deployed 2105 counting officials across the state, amongst which 1269 are in Shillong and 836 in Tura. Meanwhile, 13 counting centres will be set up with 8 in Shillong and 5 in Tura.

18 counting observers have been deployed across the state out of whom, 12 will overlook the process in Shillong and 6 in Tura.