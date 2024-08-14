A moderate earthquake struck Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on August 14 morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, occurred at 10:55 am local time.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres, with coordinates 25.23°N latitude and 92.42°E longitude.

While no immediate reports of damage or injuries have been received, the quake was felt by residents in the surrounding areas.