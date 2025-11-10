Meghalaya: 40 monoliths erected at Lum Sohpetbneng to mark 125 years of Seng Khasi

A total of 40 commemorative monoliths were erected at the sacred summit of Lum Sohpetbneng on November 9 as part of Seng Khasi’s 125th anniversary celebration. The event, organised by Seng Khasi Kmie along with units of Seng Khasi and Seiñ Raij, formed a major highlight of the organisation’s year-long quasi-centennial observance.

Founded in 1899 by sixteen young men in Shillong, Seng Khasi was established to preserve, protect and promote the Khasi Way of Life. Over the past 125 years, it has grown into a widespread movement with more than 300 branches across Meghalaya, working to safeguard Khasi culture, rituals and traditional philosophy.

Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar, attending as chief guest, praised Seng Khasi for its sustained commitment to protecting indigenous knowledge and identity. The gathering also included Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Minister of Art and Culture Sanbor Shullai, and several traditional leaders and community representatives from Jowai, Nangbah and Mylliem.

Lum Sohpetbneng, regarded as the spiritual origin of the Khasi people, holds deep cultural and religious significance. Organisers said the monolith ceremony symbolised the community’s enduring connection to its ancestral roots while promoting unity and pride amid a rapidly changing world.

The celebrations will conclude on November 23, with the 126th Seng Kut Snem at Weiking Ground in Jaïaw, Shillong.