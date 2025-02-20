A light earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on February 20 morning. The tremors were recorded at 11:32 am IST. The tremors were also felt in parts of Assam including Guwahati.

The epicentre was located at coordinates 25.87°N, 90.70°E, with a shallow depth of 5 kilometres beneath the surface.

Shallow earthquakes typically cause more noticeable surface shaking compared to deeper ones.

The northeastern region of India lies in a seismically active zone, making it prone to frequent earthquakes. However, this tremor falls within the low-intensity range and no immediate reports of damage or injuries have emerged from the area.