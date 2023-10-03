In recent findings by the Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP), residents of 44 localities within Shillong city are consuming unsafe water, as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Last month, leaders of FKJGP took the initiative to collect water samples from 46 localities in Shillong. These samples were sent for testing to the State Food Testing Laboratory, Commissionerate of Food Safety at Pasteur, in response to concerns raised by the public about the quality of drinking water.

Addressing these concerns, FKJGP leaders met with Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, urging him to intervene in light of these findings by the Federation regarding the quality of drinking water being supplied across the state by the PHE department.



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FKJGP president, Dundee Khongsit, stated that the report on water samples received from the State Food Testing Laboratory, Commissionerate of Food Safety, Pasteur Hills, Shillong, indicates that out of the 46 different localities tested, 44 show the presence of 'Coliform and E. coli organisms,' along with 'low pH value, high turbidity, and iron content' exceeding the prescribed limits. This clearly indicates that the water collected and tested in these 44 localities is deemed 'unsafe water' according to FSSAI standards. Hence, continuous consumption of such water can be detrimental to human health, added the FKJGP president.

Khongsit further noted that the detection of a low pH value in these water samples indicates that the water is 'acidic' in nature.

According to FSSAI standards, the normal pH value of drinking water ranges from 6.5 to 8.5 respectively. Below 6.5, the water is considered acidic, the FKJGP president further informed.

FKJGP urges the government to promptly address this public concern and take necessary steps to rectify the issue, ensuring safe and clean drinking water for our people."