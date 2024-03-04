Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X today to commend the remarkable efforts of the Ri-Bhoi District Police. Their relentless pursuit of justice led to the discovery and seizure of a staggering 4750 kilograms of pure grade marijuana, valued at an astounding Rs. 20 crore.

The Chief Minister expressed his delight in sharing this achievement stating the monumental impact of the operation in safeguarding communities from the destructive consequences of drug abuse. He extended his commendations to Dr. L R Bishnoi, IPS, and the entire Meghalaya Police team for their exemplary dedication and diligence in combating this menace.

"This goes without saying that this huge bust has prevented a tidal wave of harm, protecting countless lives and communities from the destructive grip of drugs," Chief Minister Sangma stated.

However, he also highlighted that the battle against narcotics is far from over. Urging citizens to remain vigilant, Sangma called for collective action in reporting any suspicious activities to authorities. Such proactive measures, he stated are essential in fortifying Meghalaya's resolve to foster a safer and healthier state for all its inhabitants.