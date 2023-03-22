A 5.8-foot python was rescued from the house of the MDC of Phulbari, Habibuz Zaman by the Forest Department officials of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on March 22.

Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) officials were at the site to ensure that the snake was safely recovered before being handed over to wildlife officials of West Garo Hills.

Later, the python was safely handed over to wildlife officials of West Garo Hills.

Also Read: Assam: Critically endangered turtle rescued in Dhubri

Earlier on March 21, on the occasion of International Forest Day, a vulnerable turtle has been rescued from a pond in the Motirchar area of Dhubri district in Assam.

The turtle was recovered by a few locals in the Motirchar area while cleaning a pond, and they immediately informed Mehtab Ahmed, who works as a wildlife activist and helps people in any kind of wildlife rescue case.

Ahmed brought the Indian flap shell turtle from the locals and met assistant professor Bhavesh Nath, who has a PhD in turtles and works at Bholanath College, Dhubri.

Nath clarified, saying that the scientific name of the turtle is Lissemys punctata andersoni, whose conservation status is vulnerable as per the IUCN list, and the recovered turtle has been identified as a sub-adult female.