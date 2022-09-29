Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually launched the Meghalaya School Upgradation Programme on September 29, 2022 under which 50 lower primary and upper primary schools were upgraded and improved under Phase I of the programme.

Taking to Twitter the CM wrote, “Thank the entire Education Department for doing all the hard work and for taking up the task despite the many shortcomings in the past years. May the new infrastructure encourage students in rural areas to pursue their education and may they be a blessing to our State.”

Thank the entire Education Department for doing all the hard work and for taking up the task despite the many shortcomings in the past years.



May the new infrastructure encourage students in rural areas to pursue their education and may they be a blessing to our State. pic.twitter.com/USVN5XP0vB — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 29, 2022

He further tweeted, “Promises made & promises kept! Virtually launched 50 Govt. Lower & Upper Primary Schools that were upgraded under Phase 1 of the Meghalaya School Infrastructure Improvement Program. This is part of the 208 set of schools as announced earlier for upgradation @dpradhanbjp”

Promises made & promises kept!



Virtually launched 50 Govt. Lower & Upper Primary Schools that were upgraded under Phase 1 of the Meghalaya School Infrastructure Improvement Program.



This is part of the 208 set of schools as announced earlier for upgradation @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/Lodl5zloNy — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 29, 2022

Addressing the gathering of students, teachers and officials from the Education department, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma express great happiness in rolling out the programme for the upgradation of school infrastructures and said that though at the current stage of the program only 50 schools are being inaugurated the impact of it will be immense and bring important changes in Education.

“There are a large number of schools that require upgradation hence we are moving in a phased manner and this programme will also extend to the secondary and higher secondary schools,” he said. He further informed that another 100 renovated schools will be inaugurated in November and January. “We have gone on mission mode and the team that includes the Deputy Commissioners, PWD and other line departments will work in coordination to supervise and monitor so that the target of the first 200 schools is achieved within the specified time,” he added.

He further stated that as the infrastructures are completed the rankings of the State in Education will also improve. Referring to the NIPUN Bharat Mission (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy, launched by the Education Ministry of India under National Education Policy 2022) which was also e-launched by the Chief Minister for the State of Meghalaya, he said that the programme will be working towards building the foundational skills and the mission also will go a long way in improving the overall cognitive capability of children and overall analytical skills.

NIPUN Bharat ensures every child in India gains foundational numeracy and literacy by the end of Grade 3. The goals include good health and well-being of children, becoming effective communicators and that they become involved learners and connect with their immediate environment.

The Chief Minister also administered the NIPUN Bharat Mission Pledge to the gathering during the occasion.

During the e-launch and inauguration were Minister, Education, Lakhmen Rymbui, Minister, C & RD, Hamlet Dohling, Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang, Principal Secretary, Shakeel Ahammed and Commissioner and Secretary, Education, B D R Tiwari were present.