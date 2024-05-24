The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations on Friday, revealing a significant rise in the pass percentage for class 10 students compared to last year.

Anuj Chetry from Sherwood School in Tura emerged as the SSLC topper, scoring an impressive 575 marks. Close on his heels, Aleytheia Syiemlieh of St Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong secured 574 marks, earning the second position. Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy in Shillong rounded out the top three with 571 marks.

A total of 54,134 students from 679 schools across the state appeared for the class 10 exams, with 55.80 per cent, or 30,207 students, passing. This marks a notable improvement from last year’s pass percentage of 51.93 per cent, according to MBOSE officials.

In the HSSLC Arts stream results, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School and Gaurav Bharali of St Edmund's Higher Secondary School shared the top position, each securing 468 marks. Tanisha Das and Salseng Marak, both students of Don Bosco College Higher Secondary School in Tura, achieved the second and third positions with 451 and 450 marks, respectively.

For the class 12 examinations, a total of 27,374 students from 251 schools appeared, with 21,833 students, or 79.76 per cent, passing the exams. This year’s pass percentage shows a slight decline from last year’s 80.30 per cent.