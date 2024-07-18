The Superintendent of Police (SP), East Khasi Hills district Sylvester Nongtnger on July 17 said that 6 FIRs were filed and notices sent to pressure groups under 35 (3) BNSS for conducting document checks in parts of the district.

SP Nongtnger said, “Six cases were registered in East Khasi Hills district and although no arrest was made, we have issued the notices as well.”

When asked, the SP said, “You have seen media reports that certain NGOs are conducting checks in parts of East Khasi Hills district. We have alerted all our sector officers, OCs, and ICs in their respective areas to oppose such actions by the NGOs and ensure that no untoward incidents occur to the victims or anyone they are checking. There have been a few incidents here and there that we cannot deny.”

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“Whenever an assault case or any untoward incident takes place, we always promptly look into it and send our team to the spot. We will also register a case, while few cases have already been registered and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite police action, pressure groups have intensified checking of documents of migrant workers.