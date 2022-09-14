The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a 62-year-old man near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district.

The Bangladeshi national identified as Mohammad Hason Ali (62) was arrested with 3 gold biscuits weighing 348 gms worth Rs 17,57,748 from his possession.

#BSF #Meghalaya foiling smuggling attempt of gold nabbed one BD national namely Md. Hason Ali (62 yrs) along with 03 gold biscuits weighing 348 gms, worth Rs. appx 17,57,748/- on India - Bangladesh border of distt. West Jaintia Hills. #FirstLineofDefence @PIBShillong pic.twitter.com/QWXWZlUFHk — BSF MEGHALAYA (@BSF_Meghalaya) September 13, 2022

Ali was apprehended near Integrated Check Post (ICP) Dawki, while he was heading towards the Dawki main Bazar after crossing the international border, according to police report.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he took the gold from the Sylhet district of the Mahajanpati area to Guwahati in Assam.

The seized gold biscuits had been handed over to the Customs Office of Dawki and the apprehended person has been handed over at the Dawki Police station for further legal proceedings, officially added.