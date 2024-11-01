Mawtari Myrdon dashed 7 Wasa United’s hopes in the Meghalaya State League 2024 with a decisive 2-0 victory in Group E at Wahiajer. Silbestar Kharbani was the hero of the day, scoring twice in the second half (54’, 70’) to secure Mawtari Myrdon’s win.

Having already won their opening match 3-1 against Seinbhalang Shkentalang, Mawtari Myrdon now joins Shillong Lajong, who defeated 7 Wasa 9-0 in the opener, at the top of Group E with 6 points each.

This win cements Mawtari Myrdon’s place in the fight for the top two spots in the group, while 7 Wasa, former MSL champions, can no longer qualify for the quarterfinals, regardless of their final group match.

With each group winner and the top two second-placed teams advancing, the competition in Group E now rests solely between Shillong Lajong and Mawtari Myrdon for the knockout round spots.