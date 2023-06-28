A 73-year-old man has been arrested in Ri Bhoi District for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Superintendent of Police, Giri Prasad informed that the incident is said to have taken place in a remote village near Ri Bhoi district on Tuesday (June 27) and the accused has also been booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Tuesday, the minor had complained of severe pain since Monday evening following which she was taken for medical checkup by her parents which confirmed sexual assault, police said.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Five Bangladeshi nationals held in West Jaintia Hills district

After the medical check-up, the doctor confirmed the same.

The minor had also revealed to her parents that the accused involved was their relative.

An FIR (first information report) was filed by the minor girl’s parents at a nearby police station following which the accused was arrested.

An official said that the accused is in his late 70s and is still in police custody. Meanwhile, the minor girl is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.