Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh revealed that only 91 cases of crimes against women have been resolved in the last five years with effect from 2020 to 2024.

Of the 91 cases, 18 cases were resolved in 2020-2021, 19 were resolved in 2021-22, 25 in 2022-23, 20 during the period 2023-24 and 9 have been resolved this year, till date.

Lyngdoh shared the information in a reply tabled in the just concluded Assembly.

He informed that cases at the Meghalaya State Commission for Women are not closed but open-ended and re-examined as and when the need arises.

The MSCW has 8 members, including the chairperson, vice-chairperson, 4 members, coopted member and member secretary.

The tenure of the current chairperson is for 3 years with effect from July 1, 2024.

A total of 49 awareness programmes have been conducted by the commission for the last six years.