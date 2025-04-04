A major push for digital education saw 925 Class XI students from 13 schools in South West Garo Hills receive learning tablets under the Chief Minister’s Students Digital Learning Aid (M-TAB) initiative.

The distribution event took place at the DRDA Hall, Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Ampati, on Thursday, with Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay Sangma attending as the chief guest.

Organised by the District Administration and the Education Department, the initiative aims to enhance digital learning and improve academic performance across Meghalaya. Officials present included Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Block Development Officers, and school principals.

Speaking at the event, MLA Sanjay Sangma stressed the growing role of technology in education. He highlighted the government’s commitment to integrating e-learning into the curriculum and emphasized the importance of responsible digital usage. While recognizing the advantages of digital resources, he also cautioned students about potential distractions.

Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak commended the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen education, pointing to recent initiatives such as the CM Impact booklet distribution and the option for students to attempt the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination twice a year. These measures, she noted, ensure that students do not lose an academic year due to exam failures.

District School Education Officer (SEO) Tapos Marak acknowledged the region’s challenges in SSLC and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results. He urged students to use digital learning tools effectively to improve their academic outcomes.

Similarly, Sub-Divisional School Education Officer (SDSEO) Emphul Marak expressed confidence that such initiatives will enhance knowledge and performance among students.