Absconding BJP Vice President Bernard Marak who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh, has been brought back to Tura, in the West Garo Hills, Meghalaya on Thursday.

According to media reports, the police will seek 14 day custody of Bernard Marak. It is also informed that the police has gathered sufficient evidence against the Tura MDC.

Bernard Marak will be taken for a medical examination and will be produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

Bernard N. Marak, was arrested on 28 July in Uttar Pradesh after the Meghalaya police issued a nationwide lookout notice to all police stations in the states and union territories following his disappearance.

Following the next day, he was produced before a magistrate’s court in Hapur, by UP police.

On July 22, the police raided Bernard Marak’s farmhouse based on the sexual assault case and made 69 arrests, along with the recovery of illegal alcohol, contraceptives, and bundles of unused condoms. Apart from the 69 arrested, six minors who were kept locked inside the farmhouse were also rescued safely.

In accordance with the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act of 1956, a complaint has been filed against Bernard, and the police have taken custody of all the arrested people who have been detained and sent them to court.