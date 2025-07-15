Meghalaya accelerates clean energy push with solar installations across schools, community halls, and homes

In a major stride toward promoting clean and sustainable energy, the Meghalaya New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA) has initiated the large-scale installation of solar power systems at 63 BharatNet-1 sites across the state.

The move is aimed at powering government schools, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres, and community halls to boost rural digital connectivity through reliable green energy.

Under this solarisation initiative, 22 Government Lower Primary Schools are currently being equipped with off-grid solar inverter systems. Installation work has also started at 8 secondary schools, 4 ICDS centres, and 29 community halls, with further expansion planned.



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Parallelly, under the Chief Minister’s Solar Mission, East Garo Hills has begun solarising 125 Lower Primary Schools—72 with 1.1 kVA systems and 53 with 2.2 kVA systems. A similar effort is scheduled to begin in East Jaintia Hills, where 123 schools will receive solar systems, maintaining the same capacity distribution.

Additionally, clean energy access under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is being extended to rural households. In East Khasi Hills’ Mylliem Block, 492 beneficiaries are set to receive hybrid solar inverter systems—352 systems of 0.85 kVA and 140 systems of 1.7 kVA. Similar installations will also benefit 354 households in North and East Garo Hills.

These initiatives reflect Meghalaya’s strong commitment to inclusive rural development, livelihood improvement, and digital empowerment through renewable energy.

