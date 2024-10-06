Dominic Sangma's award-winning Garo-language film "Rapture" is set to screen at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Main Theatre in Kolkata on October 7 at 6 pm.

The director will be present for a Q&A session following the screening, offering viewers a unique opportunity to engage with the filmmaker behind this critically acclaimed work.

"Rapture" has been making waves in the international film circuit, most recently earning Sangma the Best Director Critics' Choice award at the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). This recognition comes amid fierce competition from established directors in the Indian film industry, highlighting the growing prominence of cinema from India's northeastern states.

The film's journey has been marked by numerous accolades, including wins at the Malaysia International Film Festival and the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) festival. Its impact extends beyond Indian borders, with nominations at the Asian Academy Awards and recognition at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Set against the backdrop of a Garo village in Meghalaya, "Rapture" weaves a compelling narrative around a young boy with night blindness, set against a backdrop of mysterious disappearances and organ trafficking rumours. The film's nuanced storytelling and striking visuals have captivated audiences worldwide, offering a window into the rich cultural beauty of Northeast India.

After a year of international screenings, "Rapture" made its homecoming debut in Meghalaya on August 15, premiering in Tura, Garo Hills. The local screening was met with enthusiasm from the community, underlining the film's significance in representing and celebrating Garo culture on the global stage.

The upcoming Kolkata screening presents a valuable opportunity for cinephiles and cultural enthusiasts to experience this groundbreaking work and engage directly with its creator.