Meghalaya has achieved an impressive 78.50 per cent coverage of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The state has ensured clean and dependable water supply to a total of 5,10,709 households, according to the National People’s Party (NPP) took to their official social media handles to share the information. They also informed that the households now have functional tap connections, ensuring clean and reliable water supply.

The party stated, “Meghalaya Achieves Milestone: 78.50 per cent FHTC Coverage Under Jal Jeevan Mission! We're proud to announce that 5,10,709 households in Meghalaya now have functional tap connections, ensuring clean and reliable water supply to our communities.”

The achievement highlights the state’s commitment to addressing the crucial need for access to safe drinking water, a fundamental right for every citizen.

Meanwhile, the NPP also pointed that with commitment and unity, the state would become healthier and stronger.

“This significant progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life for every citizen in the state. Together, we are building a healthier and stronger Meghalaya,” the party stated.