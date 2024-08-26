The Achik State Peoples’ Front (ASPF), on August 26 urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to repair the road from Bajengdoba to Borjhora in North Garo Hills, which previously took 40 minutes to travel but now takes over two hours.

The poor condition of roads in the district has been causing immense hardship to the people.

The ASPF raised the issue with Chief Minister Sangma through a memorandum and sought his intervention to repair the road to assuage the plight of the locals.

It stated, “The deteriorating condition of the road is causing significant inconvenience to the people of the area. What was once a 40-minute journey now takes 2 hours to traverse due to numerous potholes on the road."

The organisation said that the road falls under the constituency represented by a National People’s Party (NPP) legislator, further adding that the road is the lifeline of the local population and they commute on it daily to do their small scale business or supply of raw materials to other parts of the state.

The body said that the road is vital as it connects National Highway 51 Bajengdoba to Rongsai AMPT road via Borjhora. Rongsai, located on the Assam Meghalaya border, serves as a bustling commercial center.

“Many farmers from Garo Hills depend on it to purchase raw materials such as banana, pineapple, areca nuts and rubber sheets. Regrettably, the road is plagued with numerous potholes, causing widespread inconvenience for travellers,” the memorandum said.

Urging the CM to help repair the road, the organisation said improving the road would boost the local economy and provide direct access to the plain belts of Garo Hills rather than taking a circuitous route through Assam.