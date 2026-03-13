Meghalaya activates daily monitoring of LPG supply, assures no shortage

The Meghalaya government has activated a state-level monitoring mechanism under the chief secretary to track the supply and distribution of LPG across the state on a daily basis, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodius Dkhar said on March 12.

The authorities also assured that adequate stocks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are available and urged consumers not to panic.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the LPG situation, Dkhar said the monitoring system is being coordinated with district administrations, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and oil marketing companies to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG cylinders while preventing panic buying triggered by speculation over shortages.

The minister said the government intensified its monitoring after holding a comprehensive review meeting with deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers, senior departmental officials and representatives of oil marketing companies.

“Had an intensive review meeting with the deputy commissioners, SDOs, commissioner and secretary from Food and Civil Supplies and teams from IOCL to take stock of the LPG situation in Meghalaya,” he said.

Dkhar added that the state government is closely coordinating with oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG cylinders.

According to the minister, the state government is monitoring LPG availability across Meghalaya in close coordination with these companies, with household LPG supply being treated as the top priority.

Appealing to citizens to remain calm, Dkhar said there is no shortage of LPG in the state at present and adequate stock is available.

He further said monitoring mechanisms have also been activated at the district level under the deputy commissioners to track LPG stock and distribution daily.

Emphasising the need to prioritise supply to essential institutions, the minister said LPG distribution is being directed first to critical establishments such as hospitals, hostels, Anganwadis and welfare kitchens to ensure their uninterrupted functioning.