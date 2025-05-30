State authorities have launched comprehensive monsoon preparedness measures across Meghalaya, establishing 24-hour emergency helplines as heavy rainfall causes immediate traffic disruptions on major highways.

The Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority announced Thursday that citizens can access emergency assistance through dedicated hotlines 112 and 1070, which will operate continuously throughout the monsoon season. Officials emphasised that these numbers should be used responsibly to ensure a swift response during actual emergencies.

"We appeal to the public to be alert and vigilant during this monsoon season," stated the Executive Director of the State Disaster Management Authority, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in disaster response efforts.

The urgency of these preparations became evident as waterlogging struck National Highway-6 near the 12th Mile following intense rainfall. The Ri Bhoi police issued immediate traffic advisories through social media, warning commuters about hazardous road conditions and urging extreme caution.

"All commuters are advised to drive carefully and avoid overspeeding," stated the police advisory, which also stressed the need to prioritise pedestrian safety during difficult driving conditions.

State officials are encouraging residents to share emergency contact information within their communities, viewing public awareness as crucial for effective disaster response.

Weather forecasts suggest continued heavy rainfall across the region, making the emergency preparedness measures particularly timely.