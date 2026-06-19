Meghalaya activist accuses Catholic school principal of intimidation over student assault complaint

A complaint submitted to the Bishop of Tura has alleged intimidation by the principal of a Catholic school following a reported corporal punishment incident involving a student at Ascension Secondary School in Dumnikura, South Garo Hills.

The complaint, filed by social activist and public representative Greneth M Sangma on June 18, calls for an independent inquiry into the conduct of Father Jaquish B Sangma, principal of the school, and the handling of allegations against a teacher accused of physically assaulting a minor student.

According to the letter, the matter stems from a complaint lodged by the parents of a student, Bretwil N. Marak, who was allegedly punched by a teacher, identified as Aloysius M. Sangma. The activist stated that the parents had registered an FIR at Gasuapara Police Station on June 12 and subsequently approached the Child Welfare Committee on June 14.

Sangma claimed that he had formally raised objections with the school management after being approached by the student's family. However, he alleged that instead of initiating a transparent inquiry into the incident, the school's principal responded with what he described as "vague, retaliatory threats".

The complaint specifically refers to an alleged statement by the principal that "action will be taken" against those working "in front and behind the screen". Sangma argued that the language was ambiguous and raised concerns about possible attempts to intimidate individuals who had supported the family in pursuing legal remedies.

In the letter, the activist accused the principal of taking a hostile stance towards those who had highlighted the alleged assault and questioned the authority of a school principal or parish priest to threaten legal or administrative action against citizens acting within their rights.

The complaint further alleges that the school's response appeared focused on defending the accused staff member rather than addressing the reported injuries suffered by the child.

Describing the conduct as "hostile, adversarial, and completely unprofessional", Sangma argued that such actions could undermine public confidence in Catholic educational institutions and damage the Church's reputation.

The activist has urged the Diocese of Tura to launch an immediate and independent investigation into the incident, direct the principal to cease any alleged intimidation, and take corrective measures to ensure child safety and restore confidence in the institution.