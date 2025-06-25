Meghalaya activist alleges manipulation in teacher appointments at Mendipathar College

A social activist has submitted a detailed memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma alleging widespread irregularities in the absorption of teachers at Mendipathar College under the People's College Grant-in-Aid Scheme.

Cherian Momin, a social activist from Walbakgre Tura, has raised serious concerns about the recent approval of 17 individuals for absorption under the scheme, claiming the process was marred by manipulation, procedural fraud, and nepotistic conduct.

The controversy centres around Office Order No. CE/GA/AP/PC121/2022/371-A dated June 6, 2025, issued by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, which approved the absorption based on a list submitted by the college principal and allegedly approved by the Governing Body.

According to the memorandum, the Governing Body meeting held on February 21, 2025, did not include any formal discussion or voting on the list of teachers to be absorbed. "Signatures of GB members were collected separately—under ambiguous pretexts and without full disclosure of the purpose—to fabricate the illusion of a consensus," the document states.

Several Governing Body members have reportedly come forward claiming they were unaware their signatures were being used to validate a pre-decided list of candidates, most of whom were unknown to them.

The activist has highlighted specific cases of alleged discrimination, including the mysterious omission of Subrotho G Marak, a senior faculty member who was initially included in the previous Governing Body resolution dated January 3, 2023.

In his place, Rakban G. Momin, described as a former student of the GB President and significantly junior in service, was reportedly included without transparent justification.

Perhaps most concerning is the case of Smt. Dingri D. Shira, whose inclusion has raised questions about potential nepotism. The memorandum alleges she was appointed to the college only in August 2023, well after the December 2022 notification that set the eligibility cut-off. The fact that she is reportedly the daughter of the current GB President has intensified suspicions of conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, two senior candidates—Sengatchi K Marak and Chianchi M Marak—who joined before Shira and possess the required qualifications, were allegedly excluded without cause.

The People's College Scheme was launched by the Meghalaya government to strengthen higher education in underserved areas. Under notifications issued in December 2022 and September 2023, the government sanctioned 24 posts at Mendipathar College with strict conditions requiring merit-based, transparent recruitment.

The scheme specifically mandated that only candidates recruited before the notification date and possessing requisite qualifications—including a Master's degree with 55% marks and preferably NET or PhD—would be eligible for absorption.

The memorandum argues that such irregularities violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before law. "Arbitrary exclusion, political influence, and personal favouritism in such appointments amount to a denial of equal opportunity in public employment," it states.

The activist has also cited Supreme Court precedents emphasising that appointments to public posts, even in aided institutions, must be conducted with fairness and transparency.

Momin has called for immediate intervention, requesting the Chief Minister to:

- Constitute a Special Committee comprising senior Education Department officials, Meghalaya Public Service Commission representatives, and neutral academic observers

- Hold the current appointment order in abeyance pending investigation

- Implement mandatory verification protocols for all future absorptions under the scheme

The memorandum emphasises that the appeal is "neither politically motivated nor driven by individual grievances" but represents "a principled stand in defence of ethical governance, equitable opportunity, and the sanctity of public service."

The Chief Minister's office has not yet responded to the allegations. The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, which issued the controversial order, has also not commented on the charges.

Mendipathar College, located in the North Garo Hills district, was among the institutions selected for the People's College Scheme aimed at improving higher education infrastructure in remote areas of Meghalaya.