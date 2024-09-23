The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has urged the Meghalaya government to implement state-specific motor vehicle rules, citing financial hardships faced by vehicle owners due to exorbitant fines and taxes.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, HITO highlighted the absence of Meghalaya-specific regulations, unlike neighbouring states such as Assam.

HITO President Donbok Dkhar and Vice-President Shaniah Nongrum emphasised the struggles of commercial vehicle owners who are left with insufficient income to support their families after paying heavy taxes and fines. The organisation proposed using the Assam Motor Vehicle Rules (2003) as a model for drafting Meghalaya's regulations.

Key recommendations include:

1. Reducing fines for late license and permit renewals by 50%

2. Establishing a committee for public input on new laws

3. Implementing an e-challan system to prevent revenue leakage

The activists stressed the urgent need for government action to address these issues and improve the economic situation of Meghalaya's citizens. They called for expedited efforts to bring prosperity to the state, which is currently facing numerous challenges.