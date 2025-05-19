A formal complaint has been submitted to the President of India and the Prime Minister, among others, by Right to Information (RTI) activist and advocate Napoleon S Mawphniang, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the Lakadong Turmeric Project, implemented under the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA).

The complaint, also addressed to key authorities in Meghalaya, including the Governor, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary, outlines what the activist describes as systemic violations, financial opacity, and a lack of accountability in the handling of over Rs 20 crore allocated for the project. According to data received through an RTI request, more than Rs 13.6 crore of the Rs 16.34 crore already spent has been used for vague "infrastructure development" without tender transparency, contractor identification, or clear project documentation.

Mawphniang’s petition raises concerns that the project may be serving personal interests over the public good, with key performance indicators either unverified or exaggerated. For instance, MBDA’s claim that 1,000 farmers are participating in the initiative is not supported by any land records, training documentation, or subsidy distribution evidence. Furthermore, the agency’s assertion of conducting 48 extension visits per farm annually suggests an improbable 48,000 visits—an unlikely feat given its reported manpower.

Equally alarming is the apparent disregard for environmental safeguards. Despite significant spending, the RTI response shows no implementation of soil conservation measures, water retention infrastructure, or climate-resilient farming strategies—this, in a region already experiencing climate-related agricultural challenges.

The complaint also points to a critical institutional gap: the office of the Meghalaya Lokayukta has remained vacant since February 28, 2025. Although a Search Committee was tasked with finalising appointments by April, the delay has left a key anti-corruption post unmanned, potentially enabling misuse of funds.

In light of these issues, Mawphniang has urged authorities to initiate a CBI and/or Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) inquiry, suspend relevant officials pending investigation, and expedite the appointment of a new Lokayukta. He also called for a social audit involving civil society and affected farmers, and full public disclosure of all project-related documents.

The complaint frames the matter not merely as a case of fiscal mismanagement but as a broader failure of governance and public trust. It argues that when transparency is undermined, it is the communities the project claims to serve who suffer the most.