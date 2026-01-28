Meghalaya administration appeals for calm after suspicious poster found in Tura

The West Garo Hills district administration on January 28 issued a public appeal urging residents not to panic following the circulation of messages on social media about a poster pasted on an electric pole near Law College, Araimile, in Tura.

According to an official statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal, the unclaimed poster, which was put up on January 28, had triggered anxiety and panic among sections of the public. The district administration clarified that the poster has since been removed by the Superintendent of Police, Tura, and sent for forensic examination as part of an ongoing investigation.

The police are making efforts to identify the individual or group responsible for pasting the poster by tracing evidence, including fingerprints and other technical inputs. The administration said strict action will be taken against those involved, in accordance with the law.

Appealing to the public, the deputy commissioner said people should not allow a few miscreants or vested interests to disturb social harmony or create public distress. The administration cautioned that the circulation of unverified information could lead to unnecessary panic and communal disharmony.

The statement urged citizens to maintain calm and cooperate with the district administration and police, assuring that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure peace, safety and security in the district. The public was also requested to refrain from acting on misinformation and to extend full support to the authorities during the investigation.