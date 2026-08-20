Meghalaya administration denies permission for KSU sit-in at Khyndai Lad after Shillong violence

The East Khasi Hills district administration has decided not to grant permission to the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) to hold a sit-in protest at Khyndai Lad, a day after violence during a rally in Shillong left several people injured and vehicles and goods damaged.

Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills Abhilash Baranwal, speaking on Thursday, August 20 said the decision was taken in view of Wednesday’s incident, which disrupted peace and public order in the city.

The KSU rally in Shillong on Wednesday turned violent, with several people reportedly assaulted and multiple vehicles, including those bearing Assam registration plates, allegedly attacked during the unrest.

The violence caused panic among motorists and pedestrians along the rally route, with masked individuals reportedly targeting passing vehicles. Some participants were also reportedly heard raising pro-KSU slogans, although their identities and affiliations have not been independently established.

Several people were reportedly beaten and sustained injuries during the clashes. Vehicles were also allegedly vandalised, while some were set on fire as the situation escalated.

Government vehicles and vehicles registered in Assam were among those reportedly targeted, raising concerns over the safety of commuters and transport workers travelling between Assam and Meghalaya.

The Seven Star Tourist Cab Operators’ Union and other motor vehicle workers’ unions have condemned the alleged attacks on drivers, passengers and vehicles. The unions have also expressed concern over the safety of transport workers operating on the Assam-Meghalaya route amid the prevailing tensions.

The district administration’s decision to deny permission for the proposed sit-in comes against the backdrop of heightened concerns over public order in Shillong.