The Meghalaya government has approved the state's Witness Protection Scheme 2025, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Tuesday.

"Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025. With the implementation of 3 new Criminal Laws i.e BNS, BNSS & BSA and these laws mandated a Witness Protection Scheme to be implemented by State Governments. A complete mechanism and Laws have been included to protect witnesses as mandated," Sangma tweeted on April 8.

The move comes as states across India implement witness protection frameworks required under the country's recently overhauled criminal justice system. The new laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) - replace colonial-era legislation and mandate comprehensive witness protection measures.

The framework aims to address a long-standing gap in India's criminal justice system where witness intimidation has frequently hampered prosecutions.

Meghalaya joins several other states in implementing witness protection measures under the new criminal codes that came into effect last year.