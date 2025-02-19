The National Fisheries Digital Platform Empowerment Program was held on February 18 in Ampati by the Office of the Superintendent of Fisheries, marking a significant step toward the digital transformation of the fisheries sector in the state.

The initiative aims to equip fishermen and fish farmers with essential digital tools to enhance productivity, promote sustainability, and connect them with larger markets.

Risa V.C. Sangma, Superintendent of Fisheries, Ampati, inaugurated the event, emphasizing the critical role of digital empowerment in modernising the fisheries sector. She described the National Fisheries Digital Platform as a centralized hub providing real-time access to government schemes, weather forecasts, market trends, and sustainable fishing practices.

Sangma highlighted that this initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission (MSAM), which aim to uplift the socio-economic conditions of fish farmers while ensuring aquatic biodiversity conservation.

A key message during the event was the importance of financial discipline, particularly timely loan repayments, which directly impact the availability of government support. Sangma urged participants to take ownership of the resources provided and actively utilize the digital platform to maximize benefits. She also underscored the state government's continued efforts to strengthen the fisheries sector through policy interventions.

Participants received hands-on training on accessing and navigating the National Fisheries Digital Platform. Experts conducted sessions on checking market prices, tracking weather updates, applying for government schemes, and maintaining digital records for better financial planning and productivity tracking.

A major highlight of the programme was the on-spot registration of fishermen and fish farmers onto the platform. Facilitated by the Common Service Centre (CSC), Ampati, this process ensured immediate access to crucial digital services. CSC representatives assisted beneficiaries in creating digital profiles to simplify their interaction with government schemes and market opportunities.

The event also included the distribution of essential inputs such as fish seeds, fish feed, and aquaculture equipment under MSAM and PMMSY. These resources aim to enhance production capacity, improve fish quality, and increase income-generating opportunities for local fish farmers.

Several beneficiaries shared positive experiences, noting how previous interventions had significantly improved their livelihoods. They expressed optimism about the digital platform’s potential to streamline operations, reduce reliance on intermediaries, and provide better market access. The technical team further demonstrated key platform features, including real-time market price updates, weather alerts, scheme information, knowledge-sharing forums, and policy insights.