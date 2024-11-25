Meghalaya secured a spot in the final round of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Assam in Nalbari, Assam, on November 24. With this result, Meghalaya topped Group E with 7 points, having earlier defeated Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Damanbhalang Chyne was the hero for Meghalaya, breaking the deadlock in the 56th minute. Assam, however, levelled the score in the 88th minute with a penalty converted by Dipu Mirdha. Despite intense pressure from the hosts, Meghalaya held firm to secure the draw they needed.

Head coach Hering Shangpliang made just one change to the starting lineup, bringing in Baiaikara Swer for Kevin Rymbai in midfield. The team demonstrated resilience and composure, especially in the final moments, to clinch their place in the next stage.

Damanbhalang Chyne's standout performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

The team received strong support from Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) President Hamletson Dohling, General Secretary Sunesh Syiem, and Government Adviser HM Shangpliang, all of whom were present at the venue.

In the final round, Meghalaya has been placed in Group B alongside Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, and Odisha. The matches will be held in Telangana, with the team scheduled to face Tamil Nadu on December 15 in their opening game.

Final round fixtures:

- vs Tamil Nadu: December 15

- vs Kerala: December 17

- vs Delhi: December 19

- vs Goa: December 22

- vs Odisha: December 24

Meghalaya's squad (vs Assam):

Siwel Rymbai (GK), Overkindness L Mawnai, Arlangky Nongsiej, Donborlang Nongkynrih (sub Banraplang Pyngrope 45'+4), Wanboklang Lyngkhoi, Aibiangmame Nongneng (sub Fairming Suting 77'), Robertson Khongriah, Fullmoon Mukhim, Damanbhalang Chyne, Baiaikara Swer, Donlad Diengdoh (sub Aenam Jyrwa 90').