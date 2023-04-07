National People's Party (NPP) leader James Sangma has been as chairman of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), despite losing the recent Assembly elections.

Sangma who is the elder brother of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma lost the elections to the Dadenggre seat to Rupa Marak of the Trinamool Congress.

As per reports, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has appointed several MLAs of the ruling alliance as chairmen, co-chairmen, and advisers of many boards and corporations in the state.

On the other hand, the former Mylliem MLA Hamletson Dohling has also been appointed as the adviser to the Chief Minister with all facilities and perks under Category ‘A+’.

It is worth mentioning that James Sangma lost by 18 votes in the recently held Assembly elections which recorded a 63.91 per cent of voter turnout

Out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

There were over 21 lakh voters of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh were male.

Besides this, around 369 candidates were in the fray of which 36 were women.

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